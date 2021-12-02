Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $19,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

