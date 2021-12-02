Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

