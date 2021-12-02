Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Splunk stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. 3,887,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,250. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

