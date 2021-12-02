Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Splunk stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.70. 3,887,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,250. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $207.00.
In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
