Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

