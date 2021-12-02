Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

