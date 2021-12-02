SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

