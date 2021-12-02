Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $8,441.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00236676 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00086523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,797,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,741 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

