Starbase (STAR) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $776,350.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.