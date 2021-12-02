State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

