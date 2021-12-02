State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Glatfelter worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

