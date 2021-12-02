State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $473,000 Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSPN opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $669.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

