State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.08 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $835.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

