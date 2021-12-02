State Street Corp Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

