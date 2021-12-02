State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

