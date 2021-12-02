State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.76% of StarTek worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

SRT opened at $3.83 on Thursday. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

