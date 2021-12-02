State Street Corp Invests $2.91 Million in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. State Street Corp owned 0.83% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $144,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $461,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

