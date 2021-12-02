stETH (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00063682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00095072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,408.84 or 0.99937712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021264 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

