Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 71,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,041. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.