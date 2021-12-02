Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 46,426 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $81.73.

