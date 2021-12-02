Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,912 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,474 call options.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

