Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MFA Financial Call Options (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 40,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,382% compared to the typical volume of 1,176 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

