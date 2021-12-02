STRAKS Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,866.30 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003505 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.