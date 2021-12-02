Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 176,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $105.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

