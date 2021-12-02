Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,012 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.15. 583,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.09. The company has a market cap of $862.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

