Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,835 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. 104,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,059. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

