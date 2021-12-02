Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,901 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.