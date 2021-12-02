Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.80 and a 12 month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

