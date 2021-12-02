Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.