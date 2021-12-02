Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,483 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

