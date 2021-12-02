Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,133 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

EDV stock opened at $145.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $160.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.42.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

