Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $284.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.93 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

