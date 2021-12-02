Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.74 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

