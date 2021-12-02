Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,621 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

