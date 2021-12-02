Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

