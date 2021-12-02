Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

IUSG opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

