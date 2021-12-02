Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Moderna stock opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,136,645. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

