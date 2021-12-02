Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $330.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $340.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

