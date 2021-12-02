Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.34. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.