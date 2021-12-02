Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.