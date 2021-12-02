Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 19993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a 86.00 price objective (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.