Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sumco stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.43. Sumco has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Sumco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.