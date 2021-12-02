Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Sumco has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.47.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.