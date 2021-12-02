Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

