Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

MongoDB stock opened at $456.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

