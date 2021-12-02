Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,145 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

