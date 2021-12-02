Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $3,010,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.