Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amcor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

