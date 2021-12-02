Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

