Summit X LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summit X LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of USB opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.