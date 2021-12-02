Summit X LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

NYSE PM opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

